Kenton council answers questions about charter plan

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

Kenton attorney Colleen O’Connell raised lots of questions about the city’s effort to create a charter form of government at Monday’s City Council meeting.

She was told that a total of 15 people are needed to serve on the commission and, if not enough have filed, appointment of the necessary members will rest with council.

Council President Joel Althauser said two have filed so far, with another six working on gathering the 25 signatures on there petition. He noted there is no cost to file to run for the commission.

O’Connell was told that members would not receive any pay.

“They would be doing a service to the community,” said Councilman Chad Miller.

The commission would be responsible for drafting the charter with the initial guidance of Law Director John Schwemer.

Should citizens vote in favor of creating a charter commission on the Nov. 4 ballot, followed by the election of members, the commission will look toward outside legal counsel for assistance.

The commission would have to decide what law firm to engage with to work with them on framing the charter. That could be the firm of Bricker and Graydon, which has already made a presentation to council, or another firm. Council noted there would be no legal cost to the city until after the November election. After that Miller has suggested the legal cost will be from $40,000 to $60,000.

Bricker and Graydon most recently has helped Sunbury create a charter commission. Schwemer said getting an experienced legal firm will help “keep the ship going in the right direction” toward framing of a charter.

He has said an advantage of the charter commission is to do vetting of officials to serve the city. It could do away with the mayor-appointed safety service director into a council; vetter and appointed city administrator.

That would hold true for other city officials such as law director, auditor and treasurer.

O’Connell was concerned whether there would be enough interest to put 15 people up for election to the charter commission.

“I think we are capable of finding 15 people to work through it,” Althauser said.

“We should let it play out and see if we get 15 people,” he said. “The voters will have to decide if they want to move forward” with the charter commission.

If approved by voters, the charter commission will have about eight months to get the charter framed and to put it in front of voters in November of 2026.

Schwemer and Althauser thanked O’Connell for her questions about the charter process.

Also at the meeting, council:

– Mourned the passing of Councilwoman Anda Tudor earlier in the day. She was saluted for her volunteerism and interest in serving on council in her senior years.

– Heard Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly thank the many volunteers who put together and worked at the National Night Out event at the fire station on Aug. 5.

– Learned from Schwemer that the city has received the final invoice on the demolition of the Kenton Surplus building. Council put up $204,000 toward the project and is waiting to get reimbursed by owner Dave Rigdon. Schwemer said he will report at the next council meeting whether Rigdon has reimbursed the city.

– Heard from Safety Service Director Cindy Murray that the basketball court at Murray Park has been repaved. The city is working to get the basketball posts and backboards and rims improved as well.

– Heard Mayor Lynn Webb report that Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, whose First District includes Hardin County, recently spend time with city officials learning about Kenton’s projects.

– Gave second reading to an ordinance changing the zoning of the Kenton City Schools’ Administration Building from school zoning to Neighborhood Business District. It has been purchased by the Hardin County Commissioners for storage of records.

– Adopted a resolution for the construction of the Wayne Street trunk line for water replacement and sanitary sewer facilities. The city has entered into a revolving loan account and water pollution control loan fund.

– Approved final reading of legislation for construction of Barron Street water replacement and storm facilities with loans from the state.