Kenton High School Class of 1955 has 70th reunion

Submitted photo

KHS Class of 1955

Attending the Kenton High School Class of 1955 reunion on Saturday, July 12, 2025, were (first row, from left) Kathleen Conner Blumenschine, Barbara Sellin Long, Ruby Rayl Sorgen, Sally Lamb Kiggins and Robert Buroker; (second row) James W. Curtis, Shirley Stober Bushong, G. Philip Hanna Jr., Roberta Nash Flinn and Clair S. Latham Jr.

The Kenton High School Class of 1955 met Saturday, July 12 at noon at the Kenton Elks for its 70th year since graduation with 10 class members and five guests present.

The tables were beautifully decorated and centered on each table was a rose floral arrangement. Clair Latham welcomed all present. Eileen Latham offered prayer before the luncheon, which was prepared and served by Sue Buroker, assisted by Anda Tudor. A beautifully decorated flag cake was baked by Anda Tudor and served for dessert.

A very impressive Memorial Service was given by Sally Lamb Kiggins for the following class members who passed since our last reunion in 2024: DiAnn Hastings Weaver, Lillian Christine Madison-Wentz, John M. Tudor and Dara Daniels Poland.

Chairman Clair Latham conducted the business meeting and after much discussion, motions, etc., it was voted to discontinue having any further reunions.

Shirley Bushong read the secretary minutes and the financial report, both of which were approved as read.

At the close of the meeting all present joined hands and sang “God Be With You United We Meet Again.”

Attending were: Roberta Nash Flinn, Sally Lamb Kiggins and daughter Julie Kiggins, James W. Curtis, G. Philip Hanna Jr. and wife Barbara Hanna, Clair S. Latham Jr. and wife Eileen Latham, Robert Buroker and wife Theresa Buroker, Ruby Rayl Sorgen and niece Teresa Reed, Barbara Sellin Long, Kathleen Conner Blumenschine, and Shirley Stober Bushong.