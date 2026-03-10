Kenton man dies in apartment fire Saturday

By JOEL McCULLOUGH

Times staff writer

A 67-year-old Kenton man and his dog died in an apartment fire early Saturday morning at the Scioto Village Apartments in Kenton.

The victim was identified as Charles Cain, according to the report from the Kenton Fire Department.

The report says that at 5 a.m. Saturday the firefighters were dispatched to the apartments on South Main Street. Upon arrival the firefighters viewed heavy smoke coming from Apartment 38.

Firefighters made entry and found Cain in a wheelchair in the kitchen. Cain was taken from the apartment and transported by BKP Ambulance to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The KFD reported that Apt. 38 was the only unit affected by the fire. Investigators are looking at the possibility of portable heaters as the cause, but a final determination has not been made.

An agent from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and the fire remains under investigation.

Providing mutual assistance were fire departments from Mt. Victory and Belle Center. BKP and the Kenton Police Department also assisted at the scene.