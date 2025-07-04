Municipal court report

[adinserter block="4"]

Unless otherwise indicated, all cases were heard by Hardin County Municipal Court Judge Greg A. Grimslid.

TRAFFIC

In addition to the fines levied against defendants who are found guilty, $39 in state costs, $45 in court costs, $12 for court special projects and $9 for the court computerization fund will be assessed, a total of $105.

Daniel S. Carroll, Lima, speeding 47 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $35 and costs; display registration/plates violation, fined $45 and costs.

Harrison W. Engkov, Little Rock, Ark., speeding 49 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Carlos Humberto Rivera Flores, 241 W. Wayne St., Dunkirk, speeding 49 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Kyler Scott Liles, 602 Lick St., Kenton, speeding 54 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Zachary William Neiswander, 431 E. Lima Ave., Ada, speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Robert P. Ashbrook, 5324 SR 309, Ada, speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

George E. Davis Jr., Lima, speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Rebecca R. Collins, Bellefontaine, speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Randal Ray Huber, Bowling Green, speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Shanita K. Sigala, 207 Belmont St., Lot 1, Alger, traffic control device violation, fined $45 and costs.

Wendy Xiomara Ical Caal, 620 Robinson Ave., Kenton, hit and skip, sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, fined $200 and costs; no operator’s license, fined $150 and costs.

Zachary Scott Wedertz, 534 N. Detroit St., Kenton, stop sign violation, fined $45 and costs.

Darin Lowell Leugers, Pandora, stop sign violation, fined $45 and costs.

David B. Pearson, Bensenville, Ill., traffic control device violation, fined $45 and costs.

Donzie Demons Glenn Jr., Greenville, S.C., driving on closed road, fined $45 and costs.

William Heranney, Bayville, N.J., driving on closed road, fined $45 and costs.

Anthony Hites, 333 N. Detroit St., Apt 11, Kenton, fail to display, fined $45 and costs.

Jude Vance Nicholson, 18887 CR 209, Mount Victory, fail to yield, fined $45 and costs.

Thomas J. Francis, 326 Summit St., Kenton, driving under suspension, fined $150 and costs.

Savannah Lynn McKinley, 144 E. Columbus St., Forest, driving under suspension, fined $150 and costs; expired plates, found not guilty.

Andrew J. Fleece, 1260 CR 15, Alger, marked lanes violation, fined $45 and costs.

CRIMINAL

Shane Alexander Hill, 17924 Main St., Roundhead, domestic violence amended to persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended with credit for 4 days served, fined $175 and costs.

Daniel E. Johnson, 621 E. Columbus St., Kenton, resisting arrest, sentenced to 10 days in jail with 6 days suspended with credit for 4 days served, fined $225 and costs; disorderly conduct, fined $55 and costs.

Joeb Kagag Patterson, 15151 TR 206, Ridgeway, open container, fined $50 and costs.

Leslie Mattox, 415 W. North St., Kenton, fail to register dog, fined $45 and costs.