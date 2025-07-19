OhioHealth HMH invests in energy-efficient windows

[adinserter block="4"]

Window replacement begins with 3 North patient rooms

OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital is making a major investment in sustainability and patient comfort with a $250,000 project to replace approximately 80 windows throughout the hospital.

The new windows will not only enhance the look and feel of the facility, but they are expected to significantly increase energy efficiency.

The multi-month project is already underway, beginning with the replacement of all 18 windows on the 3 North patient rooms.

“This investment reflects our continued focus on creating a more modern and efficient hospital environment,” said Jim Parobek, president of OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital. “We know that infrastructure projects like this have a direct impact on the patient and associate experience. They also represent a long-term investment in our community’s health and sustainability.”

In addition to reducing heating and cooling costs, the updated windows will provide better insulation and noise reduction for patients and visitors.

Kyle Adams, manager of facilities operations at Hardin Memorial Hospital, is overseeing the project and emphasized the strategic importance of this update.

“We’re excited to get this project started, and 3 North is a great place to begin. These windows are going to make a noticeable difference in terms of comfort and energy savings,” said Adams. “It’s about doing what’s right for our patients, our associates, and our planet.”

The remainder of the window replacements will continue in phases over the next several months, ensuring minimal disruption to patient care.