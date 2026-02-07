‘Old School’ fundraiser planned for food pantry

By JOEL McCULLOUGH

Times staff writer

In support of the Kenton Full Gospel Bread of Life Food Pantry and their need of a replacement furnace, Custom Torso’s Josh and Lesley Yeater have designed an “Old School” Kenton Middle School T-shirt which they plan to donate proceeds from to help the pantry.

“I was working on the KMS Old School design,” Josh said. “We got that finished up and had heard how the Kenton Full Gospel pantry was having trouble with their HVAC, furnace and AC and were going to be unable to continue the pantry unless they found a way to raise the funds to fix those.”

He said that with the blessing of Pastor Anita VanBuskirk, they are going to launch a fundraiser shirt sale for the design with $5 from each shirt going to the pantry.

The shirts are Premium District brand tees with a front school illustration and vintage Wildcat sleeve print.

Josh said the school reached out to them and wanted to know if they could do a version with the new Wildcat logo.

“This is a big deal for us,” he said. “In the past we really weren’t given that opportunity. This may end up being a homerun for the Kenton Full Gospel Food Pantry.”

The shirts will be available for order starting Feb. 9 and the sale will end March 2 at midnight. The order link is https://www.customtorso.com/kms. Shipping and pickup options are available.

Josh said after the presale closes, shirts will be printed and ready within approximately two weeks. Custom Torso will issue the donation check to the pantry once everything is completed.

Kenton’s Bread of Life Food Pantry is at risk of shutting down and has started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of an estimated $8,000 to $10,000 to replace their furnace.

They have raised $985 thus far.

VanBuskirk said, “If we are not able to afford a furnace for the food pantry, we will not be able to continue operating, especially during the winter months. This is not a decision we want to make, but safety and stewardship are responsibilities we take seriously.”