Opening of new Kenton school top local story

Times file photo/Tim Thomas

The crowd checks out the cafeteria in the new Kenton Middle/High School at grand opening.

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

The grand opening of the Kenton Middle/High School drew an overflow crowd to the new Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The new school project was selected as the Kenton Times’ top story of 2025 by the newsroom staff.

Superintendent Chad Thrush welcomed the crowd, saying, “We’re not just opening a building today, we’re unlocking a future overflowing with potential.”

Speakers thanked taxpayers for their support of the bond issue nearly five years ago that enabled the district to construct the school for grades 6-12.

“I’m thankful voters gave us what we asked for when we asked for it,” said board member Rodney Hensel. “Without you people this would never have come to fruition.”

Dr. Rodney Rogers, a 1976 graduate of KHS and current president of Bowling Green State University, thanked taxpayers who “made the decision to make sure this community continues to prepare our students to go out and do amazing things.”

To the students, he said, “I challenge you to be involved, engaged, connected, because when you do those things amazing things will happen for your future.”

Times file photo/Richard Katterjohn

Contractors work on installing new sidewalks in front of businesses on Detroit Street in Kenton.

The No. 2 story of the year was the ongoing Kenton downtown infrastructure replacement and construction project.

During the previous year, the project focused on infrastructure improvements on Main Street from Ohio to Carrol streets. That shifted to Detroit Street for the same three-block section, closing that street for nearly 10 months.

“We’ll see a big mess on Main Street since everything is getting shoved over,” Mayor Lynn Webb warned area motorists.

The city was supposed to be closed to large trucks during the project, with large signs directing trucks to take state routes around Kenton.

Kenton Police Chief Dennis Musser said a lot of the truck drivers don’t understand English and were just following the route directed by their GPS. Police were using pocket translators to help communicate with those drivers.

Adding to the traffic problems was later in the year the North Detroit Street reconstruction project closed the street from Carrol to Eliza. North Detroit was reopened to traffic in late November.

Ranking as the third top story of the year was the case of Christopher Kitchen of rural Forest, who at one time had plans to open a new grocery story in Kenton with the help of a county loan. Instead he will be going to prison for theft of those funds.

He was sentenced to serve a total of 36 months in prison on four felony counts by Judge Steve Christopher.

Kitchen pleaded guilty to theft, grand theft, money laundering and tampering with records.

In addition to fines and court costs, Kitchen was ordered to make restitution of $53,519.17.

The prison sentences were consistent with the seriousness of the offender’s conduct, said Judge Christopher.

“I think a message needs to be sent to protect the community,” he said.

Times file photo/Richard Katterjohn

The landmark Kenton Surplus building is demolished by a contractor.

Voted as the fourth top story was the demolition of the Kenton Surplus building on the corner of West Franklin and South Detroit streets.

In January, Kenton won a countersuit against property owner Dave Rigdon. There was an agreed court entry in which Rigdon was supposed to have the Surplus building demolished and backfilled to the South Detroit Street alley by May 1.

Due to a lack of action by Rigdon and the need to get the building demolished because of the downtown reconstruction work, Kenton City Council passed an emergency ordinance to appropriate $204,000 to pay Noonan

Construction to begin razing of the structure.

Eventually the building was demolished, but so far Rigdon has only paid $100,000 toward the project. The city has returned to court in an attempt to collect the overdue money.

The fifth top story of 2025 was Kenton City Council’s attempt to get residents to adopt a charter form of government.

It was billed by Fourth Ward Councilman Chad Miller as a way to allow Kenton to “control our own destiny” if residents adopt a charter to govern the city, according to Fourth Ward Councilman Chad Miller.

A 15-member charter commission would have been elected to create a better form of government for Kenton. He said Kenton would be creating a system that guarantees qualified persons are in place to run the city.

But Kenton voters were not ready to support of charter government. The issue failed on the November ballot by a vote of 319 in support to 570 opposed.

Miller believes it will take more education to convince residents of the need to go to a charter form of government.

Coming in as the sixth top story of the year was the creation of Revitalize Kenton, a collection of residents looking for ways to improve Kenton.

They received a Kenton Ohio Beautiful grant and used the funds to improve the appearance of the Kenton Theatre and to have a mural painted on the east wall.

The group also brought back Christmas Around the Square to bring people together and raise some money for downtown improvements.

Placing seventh was an announcement by OhioHealth for an $8.5 million renovation project for the operating suite at Hardin Memorial Hospital. It will feature cutting-edge surgical equipment and the modernization of two operating rooms. Additionally, the project will aesthetically enhance two other OR suites, one of which will serve as a future procedural room, while the other will function as sterile storage. The redesign will also include expanded recovery bays, updated physician and staff locker rooms, and a new dictation station. Additionally, this investment will improve infrastructure for surgeon recruitment and retention.

A business expansion project took eighth in the top story list. Robinson Fin Machines announced plan to construct a 34,000-square-foot addition to its existing facility on U.S. 68, just south of Kenton in Buck Township, estimated at a value of $5 million. There also will be additional machinery and equipment valued at $750,000.

Robinson Fin has committed to the creation of seven new jobs over a 12-month period related to the construction of the addition to its facility.

The ninth story of the year for 2025 was the announcement by Vancrest Health Care Centers that it is planning a new assisted living/medical facility on Wildcat Way in Kenton, across from the Kenton Elementary School.

The a 67,700-square-foot, 64-bed nursing, and residential care facility will be constructed by Alexander & Bebout, Inc. out of Van Wert County.

Holli Underwood, CEO of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance, said the $15 million investment and will create 51 jobs and almost $2 million of payroll per year.

A groundbreaking ceremony was conducted on Sept. 15.

Placing as the 10th story of 2025 was the case of a McGuffey man who was convicted of killing his father.

Dustin Bolen, 43, was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the charges of murder, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.

The charges were in connection to the disappearance and death of his father, Michael Bolen, whose body was found late last year beneath a family home in McGuffey.