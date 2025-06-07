Police reports

[adinserter block="4"]

Kenton police

Wednesday

A vehicle breaking and entering was reported at 723 W. Lima St.

An unruly juvenile was reported at 814 King St.

Reckless operation of a tractor trailer was reported at the 800 block of N. Detroit St.

A disabled vehicle was reported at 800 N. Detroit St.

A theft was reported at 755 W. Franklin St.

Thursday

An accident was reported at Ace Hardware.

Reckless operation of a vehicle was reported at the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Market St.

A loud music complaint was reported at 141 Brumm St.

A possible intoxicated driver was reported on N. Main St.

A theft was reported at 975 E. Columbus St.

An unwanted person was reported at 175 W. Franklin St.

A property damage accident, hit and skip, was reported at 431 N. Leighton St.

An animal complaint was reported at 126 N. Market St.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 81 Resch St.

An animal complaint was reported at 725 Morning Side Drive.

Hardin sheriff

Wednesday

A disabled vehicle was reported at the intersection of SR 117 and TR 180.

A property damage accident was reported at 15577 US 68.

Reckless operation of a tractor trailer was reported at the 17000 block of TR 39.

A theft was reported at 307 W. South St.

A repossession was reported at 546 N. Market St.

Reckless operation of a vehicle was reported at the intersection of SR 309 and R 75.

A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of E. Dixon St. and S. Warner St. with verbal warning.

A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of Klinger Road and CR 50, Ada, with verbal warning.

A traffic stop was reported at 13950 US 68 with verbal warning.

A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of US 68 and SR 701 with verbal warning.

Thursday

A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of TR 35 and W. Lima Ave., Ada, with verbal warning.

A drunk was reported at 302 S. Detroit St.

A neighbor complaint was reported at 107 Clover Lane Drive.

Threats and harassment were reported at 975 E. Columbus St.

Reckless operation of a tractor trailer was reported at 707 S. Main St.

Reckless operation of a tractor trailer was reported at the intersection of SR 235 and CR 80.

A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of E. Highland Ave. and N Main St., Ada.

A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of SR 81 and TR 35, Ada, with verbal warning.

A traffic jam/road block was reported at the 800 block of N. Detroit St.

A traffic stop was reported at 711 W. Lima St. with ticket issued.