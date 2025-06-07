Police reports Posted on June 7, 2025 0 [adinserter block="4"] Kenton police Wednesday A vehicle breaking and entering was reported at 723 W. Lima St. An unruly juvenile was reported at 814 King St. Reckless operation of a tractor trailer was reported at the 800 block of N. Detroit St. A disabled vehicle was reported at 800 N. Detroit St. A theft was reported at 755 W. Franklin St. Thursday An accident was reported at Ace Hardware. Reckless operation of a vehicle was reported at the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Market St. A loud music complaint was reported at 141 Brumm St. A possible intoxicated driver was reported on N. Main St. A theft was reported at 975 E. Columbus St. An unwanted person was reported at 175 W. Franklin St. A property damage accident, hit and skip, was reported at 431 N. Leighton St. An animal complaint was reported at 126 N. Market St. A suspicious vehicle was reported at 81 Resch St. An animal complaint was reported at 725 Morning Side Drive. Hardin sheriff Wednesday A disabled vehicle was reported at the intersection of SR 117 and TR 180. A property damage accident was reported at 15577 US 68. Reckless operation of a tractor trailer was reported at the 17000 block of TR 39. A theft was reported at 307 W. South St. A repossession was reported at 546 N. Market St. Reckless operation of a vehicle was reported at the intersection of SR 309 and R 75. A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of E. Dixon St. and S. Warner St. with verbal warning. A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of Klinger Road and CR 50, Ada, with verbal warning. A traffic stop was reported at 13950 US 68 with verbal warning. A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of US 68 and SR 701 with verbal warning. A theft was reported at 755 W. Franklin St. Thursday A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of TR 35 and W. Lima Ave., Ada, with verbal warning. A drunk was reported at 302 S. Detroit St. A neighbor complaint was reported at 107 Clover Lane Drive. Threats and harassment were reported at 975 E. Columbus St. Reckless operation of a tractor trailer was reported at 707 S. Main St. Reckless operation of a tractor trailer was reported at the intersection of SR 235 and CR 80. A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of E. Highland Ave. and N Main St., Ada. A traffic stop was reported at the intersection of SR 81 and TR 35, Ada, with verbal warning. A traffic jam/road block was reported at the 800 block of N. Detroit St. A traffic stop was reported at 711 W. Lima St. with ticket issued.