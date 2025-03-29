Popular donuts now available at Jitterz

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

Jitterz Coffee Company in downtown Kenton has become an official distribution hub for Glazed Over Donuts from Upper Sandusky.

Starting March 24, the coffee shop has been accepting large orders for parties and events, with the goal to have donuts available on a regular basis once downtown street construction is finished.

The store has had success in selling the donuts, having finished a group order and selling ten dozen donuts total in the first week.

The Glazed Over Kenton shop closed late last year.

“I know people were frustrated, disappointed and lost without Glazed Over,” Jitterz owner Sara Ansley said.

“We have just about everything. Everything that Glazed Over had, we can get,” she said.

Large group orders will require a two-day lead time from ordering to pickup. Customers can call 419-675-0901 to find out more. They can also visit the shop at 23 N. Detroit St. and to use the Columbus Street side entrance.