Rail crossing safety upgrades OK’d

COLUMBUS — Improve-ments to rail crossings in Hardin and Wyandot counties are among safety upgrades approved this week by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Chicago Fort Wayne and Eastern Railroad (CFE) will install flashing lights and gates at the County Road 135 and North Rangeline Road grade crossing at the edge of Dunkirk in Hardin County.

CFE also will install flashing lights and gates with a new surface at the S. Warpole Street grade crossing in the city of Upper Sandusky, Wyandot County.

Federal funds will pay $1,204,926 to complete the two projects by July 15, 2026.

The Ohio Rail Hotline, at (866) 814-RAIL (7245), provides Ohioans with a toll-free resource for all railroad crossing questions.