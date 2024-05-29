R’dale M.S. wins Paint-the-Plow award

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s annual Paint-the-Plow contest winners are Riverdale Middle School and the Paulding FFA Chapter.

Riverdale collected the most votes on social media to win the people’s choice award, earning 969 votes on ODOT District 1’s Facebook page contest. The plow with the most likes, comments, and shares wins the award.

The artists’ work honors Mr. Luke Swavel, a beloved middle school teacher and coach who passed away unexpectedly in May 2023.

“Luke was a dedicated Falcon staff member,” said Greg Rossman, Riverdale Local Schools superintendent. “He gave 100 percent effort in his history classes and made connections with all of his students.”

Ada High School took second place with 513 votes, and in third place, Upper Scioto Valley High School with 480 votes, both with bold school mascot-themed plows.

Paulding FFA Chapter’s creative entry, “Move Over… Mailbox Slayer,” earned the ODOT Choice Award, selected by ODOT District 1 employees at the annual roadeo competition on May 8. Fort Jennings High School and Allen East High School took second and third place, respectively.

“These plows will be more than just snow-fighting tools. They’ll be ambassadors for their schools, spreading joy and pride at fairs, parades, and in neighborhoods throughout the year,” said Chris Hughes, the deputy director of ODOT District 1.

Since 2014, ODOT District 1 has hosted an annual Paint-the-Plow contest, with a brief hiatus in 2020 and 2021 when a virtual contest was held instead. Schools unleash their creativity on real snowplows in this program which fosters community engagement, school spirit, and color on the winter landscape. This year was one of the most crowded contests ever with 26 schools from all eight counties in District 1 participating.

ODOT District 1 services eight counties in northwest Ohio, including Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot.