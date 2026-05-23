S.O.U.P. reports meal menu for May 26-29

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving its monthly meals May 26-29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of the Moose Lodge on Lima Street (Ohio 309 West) in Kenton.

May 25 – Monday: closed for Memorial Day

May 26 – Tuesday: spaghetti, salad , applesauce and desserts

May 27 – Wednesday: ham, vegetable casserole, fruit Jell-O and desserts

May 28 – Thursday: bratwurst sandwich, baked beans, macaroni salad, pudding and desserts

May 29 – Friday: open face pork sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas, mixed fruit and desserts.

Bread and butter and beverages will be served each day.

Much appreciation for assistance and monetary donations for this month go to: Small Batches, Moose Lodge, Ron and Darla Discus, Democrats of Hardin County, St. John’s Church, Graphic Printing, Hardin County Retired Teachers Association, J.D. and Penni Smith and anonymous.

The Women of St. Anthony’s will have their doors open for a selection of clothing and necessities.