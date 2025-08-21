S.O.U.P. reports menus for Aug. 25-29 meals

[adinserter block="4"]

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving its monthly meals Aug. 25-29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of the Moose Lodge on Lima Street (Ohio 309 West) in Kenton.

The menu is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 25 – spaghetti, salad, fruit , dessert and bread and butter

Tuesday, Aug. 26 – hot roast pork sandwiches, vegetable, fruit and dessert

Wednesday, Aug. 27 – beef and noodles, potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert

Thursday, Aug. 28 – cold pork sandwiches, macaroni salad, fruit and dessert

Friday, Aug. 29 – smorgasbord

Much appreciation to those that assisted us last month in whatever way you may have helped. We especially thank our local pizza donors.

If anyone has an abundance of produce in their gardens, we will certainly accept them to apply to our menus.

Any monetary donations to S.O.U.P. may be sent to: Kristie Fay, 8443 Highway 68 N, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Our Mission: To provide a safe, clean, uplifting environment for community members in need of food and fellowship.

Vision: Providing food resources to support a hunger-free community.

The Ladies of Immaculate Conception will continue to have their many items also available at St. Anthony’s all week.