Summer reading activitieslined up at Alger Public Library

ALGER — Readers of all ages will learn that reading colors out world as the Alger Public Library presents “Color Our World” during our summer reading library program. Activities may include costume creation, group games, art-related crafts, art projects, science, and much more.

The 2025 summer readingprogram is open to all ages, preschool through adult, with programs, prize drawings, storytime’s, a reading club, and more.

Families are invited to join the Read-to-Me part of the program.

Early registration for “Color Our World” starts the week of May 26. For more information, call the library at 419-757-7755 or visit its website, algerlibrary.org

List of Events – all programs are free of charge

June 3 at 5 p.m. – Science Heroes

Join Science Heroes on their mission to turn science into an adventure! Through hands-on experiments and fun, interactive stories, they get kids excited about the science that’s all around us as we celebrate the scientists who color our world with art.

June 10 at 11 a.m. with the Exotic Zoo

Exotic Zoo from Michigan will be featured along with snow cone vendor Kona Ice of Findlay with their goodies to buy. A percentage of the sales will go back to the library to help fund these fun events.

July 1 at 5 p.m. with Magic Nate

Come and enjoy a program of music, mime, magic and comedy for all ages.

July 8 at 3 p.m. with Drummunity

Using her unique hand drums and simple drum circle games, Lori Fithian creates a positive, non-competitive experience for all ages and abilities to share. Join us for this unique, interactive experience! Drums and fun are provided for everyone.

July 12 at noon, Summer Reading Fianle Party

Celebrate the end of summer reading. We will draw for grand prizes and have pizza! You must be present to win a grand prize.

After pizza and prizes, there will be lots of outdoor activites planned. Kids should come prepared to get wet.

The Alger Public Library is located at 100 W. Wagner St., Alger.