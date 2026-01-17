Supreme Court visit

Earlier this week at Hardin Northern, Joe Foster’s Personal Finance class visited the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus. The day started with a tour of the Thomas Moyer Supreme Court building. Students learned about the artwork, architecture, and the extensive efforts to restore the 1930s building. Students explored the Law Library and the Courthouse Visitor Center, where they participated in several interactive displays. Each student was assigned a role in a criminal case and an appellate case.

Submitted photo