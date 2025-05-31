Truck driver hits KATS trying to avoid detour

[adinserter block="4"]

A commercial truck driver struck and damaged a corner of the Kenton Area Transportation Service (KATS) building at 925 N. Detroit Street in Kenton on Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Kenton Police Department, a commercial truck driven by Josue Miguel Marte of Dorchester, Mass., ignored several miles of the detour signage on U.S. 68. He turned onto Pattison Avenue before attempting to turn around in the parking lot and struck the southeast corner of the KATS building.

The impact damaged the KATS building and severed a utility service line.

Police said Marte received several traffic citations as well as a criminal summons for criminal damaging. The trucker was then directed back to the detour route.