One of several tunnels of lights is ready to greet visitors at the drive-thru Lake of Lights at France Lake/Saulisberry Park, located about two miles west of Kenton off Ohio 67. The Christmas light display is open 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 for $5 per car. Tonight, weather permitting, will be a Character Night from 6 to 8 p.m., while on Sunday there will be a live nativity, also from 6 to 8 p.m.

Times photo/Richard Katterjohn