Allen Reed Cox, 77, of Roundhead, OH, passed away in his sleep early Friday morning, June 6, 2025, at his home after being in the hospital over the last several weeks.

Pastor David Holbrook will begin funeral services at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Visitation is Wednesday, June 11th from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery with military honors performed by the Wapakoneta VFW Post #8445 honor guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Reed’s memory to The National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org or Lifeline of Ohio, https://lifelineofohio.org/.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

