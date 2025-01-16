Allen Reed Freshcorn, age 86, passed away Monday, January 13, 2025 at Logan Acres Senior Community in Bellefontaine.

Funeral services will be held 11 am on Friday, January 17, 2025 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton, with Ken Green officiating, with visitation held 1 hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Otterbein Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2025 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

