Ada – Services for Anabel R. McBride, 89 will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 1 at First Baptist Church, Ada by Pastor Jack Duffy. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

She died on April 26, 2025 at Vancrest of Ada.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1935 to the late Ralph and Georgia (Fields) Motter. On Aug. 14, 1955, she married Robert W. McBride and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2009.

Surviving are a daughter, Annette (Del) Cogar of Ada; a son, Thomas (Sherry) McBride; and a brother, Ronald (Ellie) Motter of Mesquite, Nev.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Motter.