Ann K. “Annie” Luellen, age 89, of Ada, passed away at her home on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Wednesday, February 18th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life Wise Academy in honor of Ann to help strengthen our youth through faith.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

