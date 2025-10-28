Anna Mae Dilley, age 99 of (Patterson) Forest, entered her eternal life at 8:55AM on Oct. 25, 2025 at Westbrook Assisted Living under Wyandot Memorial Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thurs. Oct. 30, 2025 at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Christopher Thacker officiating. Interment will be in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30AM-11:00AM before time of services on Thurs.

Memorial contributions may be made to Patterson United Methodist Church, Wyandot Memorial Hospice, Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology or Forest Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

