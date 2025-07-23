[adinserter block="4"]

Arthur Bingham, Jr., born on August 25, 1942, in Corbin, Kentucky, the son of the late Arthur Bingham Sr. and Pherbia Susan Bingham (née Faulkner), went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

