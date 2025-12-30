Screenshot

Berniece “Bea” Collingsworth, age 96, of Alger, passed away on Friday, December 26, 2025 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 3rd at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McGuffey Church of Christ.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

