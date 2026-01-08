Beth R. Kretz

Beth Renee Kretz, age 59, of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 9, 2025 at Roundhead United Methodist Church, 17907 State Route 117, Roundhead, Ohio 43346 with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery, Roundhead.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Friday, January 9th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Roundhead United Methodist Church, 17907 State Route 117, Roundhead, Ohio 43346.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

