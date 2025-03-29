A private family service for Betty Sue Purcell, 80 of Kenton, will be held at a later date at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Marion General Hospital. She was born on January 19, 1945, in Kenton to the late Harold L. and Alice LaVon (Stansbery) Purcell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty’s honor may be made to the France Lake Veteran Fishing Permit Fund via the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!