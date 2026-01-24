Bonnie Ruth (Farmer) O’Neal passed away January 20th, 2026 in the Willows Assisted Living in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, at the age of 93.

Visitation: January 21, 2026 from 4pm to 7pm in DeArman/Pickard Chapel Stratford, Oklahoma.

Services are 1:00 PM January 22, 2026 in DeArman/Pickard Chapel Stratford, Oklahoma. Officiating; Rev. Earl Blankenship. Interment will follow in Old Midland Cemetery in Vanoss, Oklahoma.

