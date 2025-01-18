Brittany A. Vent, a cherished soul whose love for life touched those around her, was born on August 14, 1995, in Upper Sandusky. She passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025, at the Wyandot County Nursing Home after bravely battling brain cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday January 20, 2025 at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Chapel, Kirby burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Kirby. Visitation will be held Sunday 1pm-6pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a prayer services at 6pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky FFA, St. Mary’s Cemetery or the charity of the Donor’s Choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark to share a memory or leave a condolence.

