Memorial services for Bryan Bodine, 35 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Ridgemont High School in Mt. Victory. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, as well as 1 hour prior to services on Friday, at the high school. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bryan passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Memorial donations in Bryan’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Volunteer In Police Service. Please put Bryan’s name in the memo line of the check.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

