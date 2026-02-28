Byron Lynn Boehm, 68 of Dunkirk, passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 outside on his farm, doing what he loved.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jenera. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jenera where the family will receive friends for one hour (10:00 – 11:00 AM) prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Lynn to the Navajo Evangelical Lutheran Mission in Rock Point, AZ.

CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

