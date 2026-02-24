Carl D. Gamble, age 91, of Forest, passed away on February 20, 2026, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at Clark Shields Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Ayers officiating. Interment will follow at Houston Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 South Patterson Street, Forest, Ohio 45843. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.shieldsfh.com.

