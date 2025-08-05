[adinserter block="4"]

Carl E. Umbaugh, age 64 of Kenton, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, August 4, 2025, at Lima Memorial Hospital ICU.

Arrangements for the Umbaugh family are in the care of SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Kenton. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, with Mark Albert officiating. Graveside services will follow at McDonald Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, August 11, 2025, from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made online to Not by Choice Outreach or by mail: P.O. Box 457, Kenton, OH 43326 in Carl’s honor. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

