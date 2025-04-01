Carol Ann “Teddy” Cummins

Funeral services for Carol “Teddy” Ann Cummins, 89 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Jonathan Hanover officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Teddy passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Teddy’s honor may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society or the Rascal Unit Mobile Veterinary.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

