Carole (Kinnear) Guider, age 82, went to be with the lord on February 9, 2025.

Family and friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Saturday, February 15, 2024, 1 – 2 pm, where services will follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Carole’s name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gattozziandson.com for the Guider family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!