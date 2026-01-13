Home Obituaries Carole Sue (Amweg) Richter

Carole Sue (Amweg) Richter

Posted on January 13, 2026
Carole Sue (Amweg) Richter, 80, of New Oxford, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Following cremation, private services will be held in Kenton, OH. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com  

