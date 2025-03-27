Carroll Richard “Dick” Wagner

September 28, 1940 – October 13, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dick, who departed from this world peacefully on October 13, 2024, at the age of 84.

A memorial service to celebrate Dick’s life will be held on Friday, April 11th, 2025, at 11:00 am at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton, Ohio. The family invites all who knew Dick to join them in honoring his memory. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shrine Hospital in care of Hardin County Shrine on Dick’s behalf.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!