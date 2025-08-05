[adinserter block="4"]

Catherine “Katie” Marie (Curtis) Shick, age 99 of Kenton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Kenton, OH.

Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, in Kenton, with Pastor John Foster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm on Thursday prior to the service with interment to follow at McDonald Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin County Fair Foundation: checks written to Hardin Community Foundation/Fair Fund, or to the Mt. Zion UMC Sunday School, Attn: Linda Ferguson, 0491 TR 25, Ada, OH 45810, in her memory. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

