Funeral services for Charles “Buster” Cozad, 84 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Buster passed away on Monday, January 13, 2025, at his residence in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Charles’s honor may be made to Not by Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

