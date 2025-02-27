Home Obituaries Charles R. Ludwig

Charles R. Ludwig

Posted on February 27, 2025
0

Charles R. Ludwig, 85, of Mt Blanchard, passed away on February 22, 2025 in Findlay, OH.

There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Humane Society, in Charles’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com. Services have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.

