Cheryl Elaine Elwood (77) of Forest, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

Funeral services will be held on Thurs. July 31, 2025 at 12:00PM in the Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is 10:AM-12:00PM before time of services at the funeral home.

Cheryl held a special place in her heart for the staff at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center. She created strong bonds with many of them through her and Chuck’s cancer journeys. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Armes Family Cancer Care Center in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

