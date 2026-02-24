Upper Sandusky – Services for Clarice “Alvetta” (Kight) Hannibal, 95 of Upper Sandusky, will be at 10:30 am. Thursday, Feb. 26, at Bringman Clark Funeral Home by Pastor Jim Stauffer. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Friends may call that same morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.

She died Feb. 21, 2026 at Vancrest in Upper Sandusky.

