Funeral services for Cloyd Campbell Jones will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Vincent Pontius officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Monday, July 28, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Cloyd passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Memorial contributions in Cloyd’s honor may be made to the VFW Post 3816 in Dunkirk.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

