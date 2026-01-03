Dan Eugene ‘Fudgehammer’ Hord

May 16, 1956-December 29, 2025

Dan E. Hord, age 69, of Forest, Ohio, reunited with his parents in the early morning hours on December 29th, 2025.

Dan passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, shortly after knowing that the Browns beat the Steelers, 13 to 6.

At his request there will be no services for Dan. It was his wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

