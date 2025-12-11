Danielle Elaine (Joseph) Miller

A private celebration of life for Danielle Elaine Miller, 41 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Daniele Elaine Miller, who left this world on Saturday, December 6, 2025. She was a bright, generous soul with a heart of gold and all who knew her were touched by her kindness, resilience and endless love.

Memorial contributions in Danielle’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

