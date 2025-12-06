Darla M. Lynch, 66, formerly of Dunkirk, was born on June 21, 1959 in Ohio and passed away on November 22, 2025 in Virginia. Darla made Virginia her home for the past 12 years, where she devoted her life to her family, her home, and those she loved most.

