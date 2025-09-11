Darroll M. Longbrake Posted on September 11, 2025 0 [adinserter block="4"] Darroll M. Longbrake, 91, of Columbus, Ohio peacefully passed away on 08/23/2025 in his Clintonville residence – where he resided since 1963 (with his late wife, Joan M. Longbrake who passed away on 04/12/2019). A Celebration of Life for both Darroll and Joan Longbrake is being held on Thursday, 09/25/25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Whetstone Shelterhouse in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Red Cross under Darroll Longbrake’s name as Darroll was an advocate for blood donation. A private family graveside service for both Darroll and Joan will be held on a later date. [widget id="am4login-6"] Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn] OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn] Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! [btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]