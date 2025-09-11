[adinserter block="4"]

Darroll M. Longbrake, 91, of Columbus, Ohio peacefully passed away on 08/23/2025 in his Clintonville residence – where he resided since 1963 (with his late wife, Joan M. Longbrake who passed away on 04/12/2019).

A Celebration of Life for both Darroll and Joan Longbrake is being held on Thursday, 09/25/25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Whetstone Shelterhouse in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Red Cross under Darroll Longbrake’s name as Darroll was an advocate for blood donation. A private family graveside service for both Darroll and Joan will be held on a later date.

