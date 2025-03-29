David “Rex” Bolenbaugh, 80 of Forest passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 31, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 12:00 PM Tuesday, until the time of service. Burial will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

The family would like to thank everyone at Bridge Hospice and Palliative Care, Dr. Jacobus and the nurses were amazing. We would also like to thank Dr. Alsaad and Armes Cancer Center and Dr. Chary and the Pulmonary nurses. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rex to the Forest VFW Post 1182 or Cancer Patient Services. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

