Dean Wilkerson, 86, of Findlay, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Visitation will be held for family and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Melwyn Menezes officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be shared, in Dean’s name, with City Mission of Findlay or the Heifer Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

