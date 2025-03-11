DeLana Brinson, age 78, of Bryan, TX, and formerly of Tipp City and Upper Sandusky, OH, passed away peacefully Sunday, 2 Mar, 2025.

Visitation for family and friends is 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Saturday at Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324, with service beginning at 1:00 PM. Private burial will take place at a later date where she will be laid to rest with her late husband in the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, cash donation contributions for the VFW may be made at the visitation or donations may be sent in DeLana’s memory to VFW Post 4615, 121 E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

