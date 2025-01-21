DiAnn Weaver, 87 of Kenton passed away at The Blanchard Place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 11am with Rev. Dr. Randall Forester officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Friday, January 24, 2025 with an Order of the Eastern Star service beginning at 3:30pm at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Hardin County Council on Aging and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

